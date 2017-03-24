1 killed after stabbing in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in Lynn left one dead.

The incident happened a little after midnight at the intersection of Baker and Franklin Street.

Officials say the victim was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times and died of his injuries.

The victim was a man about 20-years-old.

State police and Lynn Police detectives are investigating the stabbing.

They are searching for a suspect and no arrests have been made.

