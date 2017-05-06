1 killed after stabbing in Roxbury

Roxbury, MA (WHDH) — 1 person has died after being stabbed Friday night in Roxbury.

Around 10:20 p.m. police responded to a call for a person stabbed near 5 Groom Street in Roxbury.

Once officers arrived they found the male victim in his 20’s suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)