1 killed in 3-car crash in Medfield

MEDFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a three-car crash on Route 109 in Medfield.

The crashed happened at around 2 p.m. near a Shaw’s Supermarket in the area of Hatters Hill Road and Penderzini Drive.

A man was killed in the crash, according to Medfield’s police chief. One person with serious injuries was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and a second person was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sky7 flew over the scene and spotted a Jeep that had flipped over on its roof. Police say the driver of the Jeep was speeding before it overturned.

Route 109 has since re-opened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)