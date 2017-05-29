1 killed in crash between motorcycle, car on Route 24

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a car on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts State Police say.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the southbound side of the highway near 16 for a report of crash between a car and motorcycle.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling south when it was struck by a Harley Davidson Road Glide, according to police.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 53-year-old-woman from Norton, was transported by helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The car’s driver, a 62-year-old man from New Bedford, was not harmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say speed is believed to be a factor.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

