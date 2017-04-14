1 killed in crash in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - 1 has died as a result of a crash in Brockton.

At around 5 a.m. Friday morning troopers responded to a single car rollover on Route 24 south in Brockton.

As a result of the crash, one person was killed.

Crash reconstruction and crime scene services are currently on the scene.

All three lanes of traffic are closed. Traffic is passing in the breakdown lane.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with 7News for updates as we get them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)