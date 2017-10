BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a car and dump truck in Brockton.

The crash happened near Quincy Street and the dump truck rolled over. Police said it was a hit-and-run.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim’s name was not released.

No additional details were immediately available.

