1 killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway near exit 5 in Londonderry and found a vehicle that had gone off the road into the woods.

Video from Sky7 showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a car fire following the crash.

The highway was partially blocked off while crews worked at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known. The cause of the crash is not clear.

Police are investigating.

