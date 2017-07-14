1 killed in crash on I-95 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed Friday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.

State police say troopers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of crash on the northbound side of the highway.

Video from Sky7 showed a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods near exit 55.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic delays should be expected in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

