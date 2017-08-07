1 killed in early morning rollover crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed and at least one other person was seriously injured early Monday morning when a pickup truck lost control and rolled over in Quincy, knocking down a utility pole.

Officials said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Palmer Street. One person was found trapped in the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene, according to police. Two other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and one person was pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The road is closed and MBTA bus routes will be delayed in the area. Officials are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

