1 killed in multi-car crash involving dump truck in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities say one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a car, an SUV and a dump truck in Brockton.

The crash happened near Quincy Street around 2 p.m. when an Audi traveling north struck an SUV, causing a serious wreck. Officials say the SUV swerved into the southbound lane, causing a dump truck to flip on its side.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says the truck landed six inches from home. He says the truck clipped the SUV, killing a woman inside.

The crash is under investigation. The victim’s name was not released.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

