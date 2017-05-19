1 killed in multi-car wreck on Route 20 in Weston

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say one person was killed Friday in crash involving three cars on Route 20 in Weston.

Authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash near the Wayland town line and confirmed at least one fatality.

The crash left two drivers trapped in the wreckage. One vehicle was said to be unrecognizable. One driver was taken to the hospital and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On arrival there was entrapment in both cars. So we had to use the Jaws,” Weston Fire Lt. Kenny Chase said.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed near Buckskin Street for about four hours. Detours were set up to divert a heavy buildup of traffic in the area.

Witnesses who saw the crash tell 7News that it sounded like an explosion. Video taken from the scene showed shards of metal scattered across the road.

Crews are on the scene investigating the crash, led by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. The medical examiner has also been called to the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

Medical examiners vehicles arrive in Weston after fatal crash claims a life #7News pic.twitter.com/uu3wzfBrlf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 19, 2017

