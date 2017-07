MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed after a home went up in flames in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The fire broke out at Hazelton Court early Monday morning.

Firefighters say they found the victim inside the home and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)