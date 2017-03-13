1 killed in New Hampshire stabbing

Durham, NH (WHDH) — Police are investigating a homicide at a Durham, New Hampshire home.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home near the University of New Hampshire campus early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was visiting the home when he was killed.

Investigators say they are now looking into whether self defense was involved in the man’s death.

