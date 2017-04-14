1 killed in rollover crash in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - One person was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Brockton.

State police say troopers responded to the single-car crash around 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Crash reconstruction and crime scene services responded to the scene to investigate.

The crash caused major delays in both directions during the morning commute. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

