WESTON, Mass. (WHDH) – One person is dead in Weston after a crash involving a deer and two cars. The crash happened on Wellesley Street Wednesday night.

Officials on the scene say the first car hit a deer. The deer then flipped over that car and went through the window of a second car.

There is no word yet on the driver’s identity or if anyone else was injured.

