WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – One person was killed in a crash along Route 3 in Weymouth Sunday.

Officials say the two-car crash happened on the southbound side near exit 17.

State Police say an adult was thrown from one of the vehicles and died.

Police are investigating the scene. Two lanes have been closed.

