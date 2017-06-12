1 killed, Millis police officer seriously injured in crash

MILLIS, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – Officials say one person has been killed and a police officer was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Massachusetts.

The crash in Millis involved a police cruiser and a pickup truck. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead.

The officer was taken to the hospital with significant injuries to his left arm. Witnesses tell 7News that the cruiser burst into flames after crashing.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

