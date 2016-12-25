MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A nightclub owner has been killed and several other people injured in a Christmas Day shooting in a New York suburb.

Mount Vernon spokeswoman Maria Donovan said the early morning shooting Sunday resulted in the death of O’Neal Bandoo, the owner of the Mansion Night Club in Mount Vernon.

Police said victims were found in the club’s lobby and on the street outside the club.

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro told The Journal News that a Bronx resident was arrested after a chase downtown.

The newspaper quotes Mayor Richard Thomas as saying “it’s a dark day in our city.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)