1 killed when boiler explodes inside Revere home

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — One man has died in a boiler explosion in the basement of a Revere home.

The state fire marshal’s office said the victim had gone to check on the boiler at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it exploded.

The victim, 50-year-old Reyes Bertrand, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The explosion blew out the basement windows and shattered walls.

Officials said the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and that Reyes was trying to fix it.

Eleven people were inside the home at the time, including Reyes’ children, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators said it’s very unusual for an oil burner to explode.

The explosion remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)