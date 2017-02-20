1 man arrested, 2nd sought in gruesome Peabody killings

PEABODY, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — One man has been arrested and authorities say another is being sought in connection with a gruesome double-homicide in Peabody.

Authorities said 45-year-old Michael Hebb, of Peabody, was taken into custody Monday without incident.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on two counts of first-degree murder.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor were found dead inside a home on Farm Avenue over the weekend.

A woman ran out of the home and flagged down a passing car, which brought her to the State Police barracks. State Police then went to the home and discovered a gruesome scene, according to authorities.

State Police went to the home early Sunday after a report and discovered the grisly scene. Investigators said they did not initially know how many bodies were inside and had to use X-ray equipment to determine the number of victims.

Essex County District Attorney Joseph Blodgett described the disturbing discovery as a “very, very messy and cluttered crime scene.”

Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin said officers had been called to the home several times for different kinds of incidents in the past.

The medical examiner is still performing autopsies.

Hebb was ordered held without bail on two murder charges. He is slated to appear Tuesday in Peabody District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)