BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are probing a shooting late Tuesday night that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was shot in the chest on Mount Pleasant Terrace in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to Boston EMS officials.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Police did not comment on a possible suspect.

