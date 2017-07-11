1 person hospitalized after fire at Falmouth marina

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters fought flames Tuesday morning at a Falmouth marina.

One person was hospitalized after a boat caught fire.

One person was hospitalized after a boat caught fire.

The Falmouth fire chief said two crew members were on board when the fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One suffered serious burns and was flown to a Boston hospital by med flight. He was conscious.

All fire departments on the upper Cape responded to the fire and crews were able to knock down the flames.

Two other boats sustained minor damage.

Officials are now worried about the environmental impact of the fire. 350 gallons of diesel fuel were on the boat and some of that may have leaked into the harbor.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire and an investigation is underway.

