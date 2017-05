DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a police chase following a reported incident in Dorchester.

A man jumped out of a window of a building at Middle and Tuckerman Streets late Tuesday night.

Police chased the man on foot and used a taser on him.

Investigators have not said what charges he may face.

