BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - A car crashed near a toll booth on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials said at least one person was injured. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. No toll booth workers were injured.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)