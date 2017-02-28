1 person killed in crash on Route 24 in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a Brockton resident on Monday night.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man was driving Route 24 in Avon around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time.

No additional details were made available.

