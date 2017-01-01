HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire ripped through a Holyoke apartment building on Sunday

Crews found people trapped inside the house when they arrived at the scene. Dozens of others are now starting the New Year without a home.

Firefighters were able to save a man who was trapped inside the burning apartment building on North East and East Dwight Street. Firefighters pulled the man through the window.

Cellphone video captured the apartment building collapsing on the house next door.

Fire officials say there were 25 units in the building.

They have confirmed that one person has died, and are still working to learn if everyone was able to get out.

There is no word on the number of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Smoke still coming from apartment building in Holyoke. On corner of North East and East Dwight Streets. @7News pic.twitter.com/BZZjx9UvMp — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) January 1, 2017

