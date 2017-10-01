BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – A car crashed through the front of Bridgewater home early Sunday morning. The crash knocked out the walls, left rubble scattered across the yard and caused one person to be rushed to the hospital.

The Bridgewater home owner, Kathy Springhetti, is still in disbelief after a car slammed into her front porch, went through the laundry room and damaged her foundation.

“I don’t know what to say, I really don’t. It’s just horrifying…” said Springhetti.

Springhetti said she and her husband woke up around 4 a.m. Sunday to get a glass of water when they heard a giant boom.

“It was like an explosion without cracking, said Springhetti. “It was literally just a hard core ‘BOOM,’ and we just knew it wasn’t going to be good.”

Springhetti said she saw the driver, one of her neighbors, being taken away by ambulance. Springhetti and her husband were not injured.

The driver’s condition and the cause of the crash remains unknown as police continue to investigate.

Springhetti said she and her husband can still live in the home, but they do not plan on touching anything until an insurance adjuster can take a look.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)