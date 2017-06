DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police responded to a shooting in Dorchester on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Lyndhurst Street.

The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on their condition.

