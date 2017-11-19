GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in New Hampshire are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Goffstown hardware store. Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

One person was shot in the parking lot of of an Ace Hardware on Depot Drive at approximately 4:20 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials say they have identified everyone involved, but no one has been arrested at this time.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said there does not appear to be any danger to the public stemming from the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story;

None of our employees or customers were injured in today's events. Big Hugs to my staff today — Goffstown Hardware (@Goffstownhdwe) November 19, 2017

