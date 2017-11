FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - One person is in police custody following a disturbance at a Fall River hospital.

Police responded to Charlton Memorial Hospital overnight.

What happened at the hospital is unclear but officials did say this disturbance followed a previous incident.

7News is heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)