1 seriously injured in Bridgewater explosion

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured Friday in an explosion at a manufacturing plant in Bridgewater.

Crews responded to a building on Scotland Avenue, where authorities say there was a fire followed by an explosion near an oven inside.

Authorities say crews rescued one man who was trapped in temperatures over 1,000 degrees.

“The first responders are very lucky. They went in under dangerous and hazardous conditions. I’m glad no one else was injured. This individual that was hurt, I hope and pray he does well,” Bridgewater Fire Chief Thomas Levy said.

The victim is said to have suffered “substantial,” but non-life-threatening injuries.

The building has been shut down as officials investigate the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)