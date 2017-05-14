1 seriously injured in Danvers car crash

DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was seriously injured following a car crash overnight Saturday in Danvers.

The crash happened on Route 128 near Exit 22, just before Route 62. Police said the car went off the highway and smashed into a guardrail.

State Police said one person from the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

