1 seriously injured in jet ski collision in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — One person was seriously injured Wednesday after two jet skis collided in Dorchester.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in Dorchester Bay. There was six jet skis in the water at the time of the crash.

Witnesses said a wave knocked one of the jet skis out of control and sent it colliding head-on with another. The people on the two jet skis were thrown on the water and one was knocked unconscious.

The injured jet skier was pulled from the water and firefighters said they were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)