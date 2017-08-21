1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash was reported Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Mansfield.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near exit 5.

State police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The left lane on the northbound side of the highway is closed.

