1 seriously injured in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Roxbury that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one man was shot several times at 2 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle near Humboldt and Seaver streets Friday afternoon.

Sky7 was over the scene, showing the passenger-side window of a black Lexus shattered. The car was parked in El Dugout’s lot.

The victim, who police described as a male around the age of 25, was taken to Boston Medical. He remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and black pants.

There is still no word on the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

