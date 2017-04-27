1 shot after attempted robbery in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A Taunton neighborhood is stunned after learning a woman was shot during an attempted robbery at a family-owned liquor store.

This happened on Cohannet Street Wednesday night.

Police say two men quickly entered Eagan’s Package Store just before 9 p.m.

One of the suspects threatened the woman behind the counter with a shotgun and demanded cash.

Investigators say she tried to fight back and that is when she was shot and the two men ran off.

“The victim had called and was requesting assistance immediately,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. “You could tell that she was gasping for air.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

“We believe that she was here by herself,” said Roderick, “when the shooting took place.”

Those who know here are hoping that she will be okay and police can track down the suspect.

“I hope and I pray,” said a friend of the victim. “I pray that she be okay and that her family be okay.”

