1 shot in Boston’s South End, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot Thursday along Tremont Street in Boston, police said.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to Tremont Street at Shawmut Avenue for a report of shooting.

Police said one person was shot in the 790 block of Tremont Street.

The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

