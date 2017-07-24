1 shot in Chlemsford after police respond to domestic violence call

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A domestic violence call ended in a police-involved shooting in Chlemsford.

Police say the man involved was in a physical struggle with his girlfriend at a home on Clover Hill Drive when officers arrived Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old allegedly assaulted officers and was threatening them with hammers and large shards of glass.

The suspect was ultimately shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his head.

He was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

“The person was described as being extremely aggressive and violent and gave concern to the officers for that female who was still close to him,” said Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

The officer who fired his weapon is now on paid administrative leave while the incident is under review.

