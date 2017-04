Roxbury, MA (WHDH) — One person is recovering after being shot Monday night in Roxbury.

It happened at Walnut Park.

The victim was in a car when he was shot.

Police say the man has non-life threatening injuries.

He was reportedly shot twice, once in the leg and once in the head.

So far no arrests have been made.

