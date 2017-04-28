$1 sub day returns to Jimmy John’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jimmy John’s will show appreciation for their customers next week by offering $1 subs at locations nationwide!

On Tuesday, May 2, customers can stop into any of their gourmet sandwich shops between 4-8 p.m. and snag a discounted bite to eat.

“$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John’s owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh is all about,” said founder Jimmy John Liautaud.

