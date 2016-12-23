1 teenager dead, 1 injured in Falmouth car crash

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A car crash in Falmouth Thursday night left one teen dead and another injured.

Police said the two 17-year-olds, both students at Falmouth High School, were coming home from hockey practice when their car veered off the road and slammed into a tree. The driver, James Lavin, died at the scene. His passenger Owen Higgins was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Falmouth High School’s athletic director said both boys were on the school’s hockey team and also played on the football team.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but officials said the street had black ice and was poorly lit.

