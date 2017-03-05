WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - One woman and five children have been hospitalized and are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Waltham. Officials say they were exposed inside a laundromat on River Street.

Officials said the CO2 levels were well above a safe level when first responders arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the leak.

Stay with 7News as the story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)