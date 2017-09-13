1 woman killed, another injured when struck by train

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say one woman has died and another woman suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a train in Connecticut.

State police say the women were struck in Thompson in the far northeast corner of the state at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say 26-year-old Morgan Nordby had been knocked down an embankment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman, 28-year-old Brittany Lefleche, was conscious and alert when rescue workers reached her but suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Worcester, Massachusetts hospital.

Both victims are from Thompson.

An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

