1-year-old boy seriously injured after falling from third-story window in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities said a one-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday morning after he fell from a third-story window in Lynn.

Officials tell 7News that the child fell from a window at a home on Saratoga Street.

First responders said the boy was conscious when they arrived on scene.

The toddler was rushed to a Boston hospital with “severe” injuries.

The home’s driveway has been blocked off with police tape. There was a screen visible on the ground.

The cause of the incident is not clear at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

In the last two months of summer, at least seven children have fallen out of windows in Massachusetts.

Fire officials are reminding people not to place beds or sofas near any windows.

On scene in Lynn where police confirm one year old has fallen out a third story window pic.twitter.com/YVlISvqroR — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) August 10, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)