1-year-old child seriously injured in fall from third-story window in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A one-year-old child was seriously injured Thursday morning in a fall from a third-story window in Lynn, authorities say.

Officials tell 7News that the toddler fell from a window at a home on Saratoga Street.

The toddler was rushed to a Boston hospital with “severe” injuries.

The home’s driveway has been blocked off with police tape. A screen could be seen on the ground.

The cause of the incident is not clear at this time. Police are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

On scene in Lynn where police confirm one year old has fallen out a third story window pic.twitter.com/YVlISvqroR — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) August 10, 2017

