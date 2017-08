LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A one-year-old child was seriously injured Thursday morning in a fall from a third-story window in Lynn, authorities say.

Officials tell 7News that the toddler fell from a window on Saratoga Street.

The toddler was rushed to a Boston hospital with “severe” injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

