1-year-old girl attacked by family dog in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 1-year-old girl was attacked by her family’s dog at their Falmouth home on Sunday morning.

Police and Fire crews responded to the scene around 8:54 a.m. on Brick Kiln Road.

The girl was transported to Falmouth Hospital by ambulance, and then to a Boston-area hospital by helicopter.

Preliminary invesigation indicates that the girl was playing in the kitchen with her father close by. The dog, a Pit Bull-Terrier, attacked the girl and bit her in the face, causing major trauma. The father tried to pull the dog away but was unable. He went to grab his pistol in the other room, but realized it was not loaded. He then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the dog.

The dog was fatally wounded.

The family said they have owned the dog for five years and preliminary investigation has not revealed any previous signs of aggression or violence. At this time, the attack appears to be unprovoked according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

