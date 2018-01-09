10 families displaced after Lancaster apartment fire

LANCASTER, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire at an apartment building in Lancaster has left 10 families displaced.

Flames tore through an apartment building on Narrow Lane early Tuesday morning.

The fire department said the fire broke through the roof of the home.

Officials say a hoarding situation on the third floor of the apartment made fighting the fire more difficult for firefighters.

The fire chief says everyone in the building made it out safely.

