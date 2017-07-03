10 injured after taxi crashes into crowd outside Logan Airport, authorities say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon outside Boston’s Logan Airport, injuring nearly a dozen people, authorities say.

State police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the area of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive in East Boston for a report of a crash at a taxi-queuing section.

Ten victims were taken to Mass General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, and other area hospitals, Boston EMS says. Police say their injuries range in severity from serious to minor.

A police source tells 7News that the incident is not terror related and that it is a case of operator error.

The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with troopers. His identity is not being released.

A witness says the driver told him that “he could not” stop before slamming into the crowd.

Officials have seized the cab while the investigation continues. The taxi pool is closed.

Multiple emergency responders are at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Video from Sky7 showed a badly damaged cab resting against a building.

No additional details were immediately available.

