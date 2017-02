BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police posted a video on Friday of 10 police dogs who will be receiving protective vests.

The vests protect the animals from bullets and knives. The vests are made by a non-profit organization called “Vested Interests in K9s.”

The money was raised through anonymous donations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)